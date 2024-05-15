Champions League and Europa League finals made available to watch for free for UK fans

The Champions League and Europa League finals will be shown free in the UK (Getty Images)

The Champions League and Europa League finals will be broadcast free for a UK audience.

The Champions League final will see Borussia Dortmund take on Real Madrid at Wembley, while in the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen will play Atalanta in Dublin.

Dortmund produced a decisive away performance against Paris Saint-Germain to hold onto their slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg and reach their first Champions League final since 2013.

While Real Madrid found a way through in a thrilling contest with Bayern Munich, as two late goals from Joselu proved enough to see the 14-time European champions reach yet another final.

Here's everything you need to know about the matches.

When are they?

The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday 22 May at the Dublin Arena, and will kick-off at 8pm BST.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 1 June at Wembley Stadium, London, with a kick-off time of 8pm BST.

How can I watch them?

The matches will be made available to non-subscribers via the Discovery+ app and website.

The Champions League final will have a full week of coverage, including live training from the stadium the day before, and extended coverage.

