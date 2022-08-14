How champion Boston Celtics alumnus Kendrick Perkins made $1,500 doing pushups

2008 Boston Celtics champion alumnus center Kendrick Perkins has long been a storyteller, and now that he has transitioned into a media role with several regional and national outlets following the end of his career as an NBA player, the big man finds himself taking on that mantle more and more often.

In a recent video for ESPN, Perk told the tale of how his Hall of Fame teammate Paul Pierce would often challenge rookies to difficult tasks for cash and other rewards. In this case, specifically the time he was asked to do some pushups in a cold New England winter.

To make it a little more engaging, the Disney-owned sports outlet animated the Banner 17 alumnus as well, so take a look at the clip embedded below to see it.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire