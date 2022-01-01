CFB experts give early score predictions for CFP national championship

Top-ranked Alabama defeated the No. 4 ranked team Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, which served as one of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups; the other being the Orange Bowl between Georgia and Michigan, which the Bulldogs won.

The stage is set for the national championship game in Indianapolis: Alabama vs. Georgia, again.

A rematch of the national title game from the 2017 season, and the second time these two teams will play this season – the other being the SEC Championship, where Alabama won decisively.

Georgia’s defense once again looked unbeatable against Michigan, and the offense had a unique spark. Alabama has looked stronger with every game played and Nick Saban will once again be on the sidelines.

The contest is expected to be a very close one, and experts have already begun weighing in with score projections and outright winners.

Here are the top picks:

CBS Sports: 7/10 experts from the site predict the Crimson Tide to win it all.

Sportsnaut: Alabama wins 31-27

SportingNews: Alabama wins 28-24

247Sports: Georgia wins 27-24

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and everything related to the upcoming College Football Playoff national championship game.

