Central Iowa United girls end season with loss to Iowa Falls-Alden

May 25—IOWA FALLS — Colfax-Mingo senior Cassidy Smith made 18 saves, but Iowa Falls-Alden scored twice in each half and ended the Central Iowa United girls soccer team's season, 4-0, during a Class 2A Region 1 semifinal contest on Wednesday.

Central Iowa United took eight shots in the loss with five of them coming from Colfax-Mingo sophomore Lilyan Hadsall. CIU (5-11) put one shot on goal.

Abbie Andrews led IF-A (12-6) with one goal and three assists, while Adessa Gillespie tallied one goal and one assist. Joslin Johnson also scored one goal and spent 53 minutes in goal.

Central Iowa United logo