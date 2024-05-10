Central girls drop nail-biter to Campbell County

May 10—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central's No. 7-seeded girls soccer team fell behind early to No. 2 Campbell County in the opening round of the 4A East Conference tournament Thursday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The Camels took a commanding 3-0 lead into the halftime break after a trio of goals were scored by three different teammates. Freshman Brooklyn Tyler found the net in the 13th, followed by sophomore Brooklyn Noble in the 18th and Kaice Riedesel in the 30th.

"We prepared for them to start fast," Indians' senior Ekena Little said. "Once they got those three goals, we knew we had to get them back, because not all of them were deserved."

All three goals were played through the middle of the field, forcing the Indians to hit the drawing board at halftime. Central managed to fire off a pair of shots of its own, but neither were on net.

"I'm proud of this team," Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. "We've talked (all season) about building our mentality and how we have to fight. They had to be pushed there. The fight today shows how far these girls have come."

Nine minutes into the second half, Central sophomore Marlo Ellis nearly broke through the teeth of the Campbell County defense by firing an open shot at the net, but a high bounce on the ball was snagged out of the air by Camels' goalkeeper Onna Castellanos.

The momentum stuck as seconds later the Indians scored their first of three second-half goals. Senior Ekena Little found herself in possession of the ball and managed to dribble through two defenders before putting a shot on net. "We started out with a plan," Olivas said. "It didn't go well. In the second half, w e went for broke. "

Little's goal was followed by a clutch save from senior goalkeeper Jenna Feldman, who left her feet to catch a high-arching shot. Feldman made her second save in a matter of minutes shortly after by diving to her left on another accurate attempt from Campbell County.

"We made a lot of adjustments," Olivas said. "We took two players from our backline and moved them up front. We had a lot of kids playing positions they've never played.

Later in the period, the Camels had a goal from senior Payge Riedesel called off due to an offsides call. Shortly after the goal reversal, Central sophomore Brenna Perriton added the Indians' second goal.

The goal was Central's second in a 10-minute span. The Indians continued to pressure, forcing the Camels into a costly mistake.

A handball was called against Campbell County in the box, resulting in a penalty kick opportunity for the Indians. Olivas' elected to have Little take the shot, and she went right to land her second goal of the night and tie the game in the 69th minute.

Unfortunately for Central, Tyler put her foot on the Camels' best shot attempt of the night. Tyler scooped a high-arching shot from 25 yards out and placed the ball just out of reach of Feldman to give Campbell County a one-goal advantage in the 72nd.

"I give it to (Campbell County)," Olivas said. "They scored four good goals tonight. This was a battle of two teams that wanted to make it to state."

The Indians' season came to an end with the loss, finishing the season 2-10-3 overall and 0-9-3 in conference. Campbell County advances to a second-round regional game against crosstown foe No. 3 Thunder Basin on Friday, and will play in the 4A state tournament next week in Rock Springs.

CAMPBELL CO. 4, CENTRAL 3

Halftime: Campbell County 3-0.

Goals: Campbell County, Tyler (unassisted), 13, Campbell County, Noble (unassisted), 18, Campbell County, Riedesel (Noble), 30, Central, Little (unassisted), 12, Central, Perriton (Little) 55, Central, Little (penalty kick) 69, Campbell County, Tyler (unassisted) 72.

Shots: Campbell County 10, Central 8. Shots on goal: Campbell County 7, Central 5. Saves: Campbell County 7 (O. Castellanos); Central 5 (Feldmann).

Corner kicks: Campbell County 4, Central 3. Offsides: Campbell County 1, Central 0. Fouls: Campbell County 4, Central 7.

