Central Catholic, OSU alum Kitan Oladapo ready to hear name called in NFL Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The NFL Draft begins Thursday and there is believed to be only one player with Portland-area ties who will hear his name called.

Central Catholic and Oregon State alum Kitan Oladapo has been told he will go around the fourth or fifth round, which will take on Saturday.

“I’m definitely going to be nervous the day of,” said Oladapo. “Just, no one talk, I’ve got to listen for my phone.”

No one can blame Oladapo there.

It hasn’t been the easiest road for the safety during the draft process, as he broke his toe a mere three drills into the NFL Combine and eventually had to get surgery.

“It was tough just because you want to go out there. All the scouts are there, all the teams are there. I wanted to show them that I was a big guy that can move in the drills, so it was a little disappointing, but I’ve been through worse things,” Oladapo said.

Due to the nature of his injury, it hasn’t affected his stock much.

As for what his sales pitch is for his stock to NFL teams?

“I’m the most versatile safety in the draft,” said Oladapo. “Whatever scheme you want to put me in, whatever fit, the run, guard tight ends, slots, blitz, be in the post, I feel like I can do anything, and if they don’t want to take a chance on me, then that’s their bad. I’m just excited for whatever team takes me and is ready to develop me.”

Oladapo has certainly shown that he excels in the developing category.

When he got to OSU, he was only a walk-on. Even back then though, he believed he could get to the level he’s about to go into now.

“Coming out of high school, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll play on special teams freshman year and then I’ll get my scholarship, blah blah blah. I probably won’t even need to stay the whole four years. Two good seasons and I can get out of here,’ recalled Oladapo. “I always thought I had the talent and skill set to get to the league. I just, at first, I didn’t know the hard work and dedication it would take.”

Another thing Oladapo has stayed dedicated to is switching up his hairstyle. It’s black right now but has been blonde and orange in the past.

He says he’ll keep repping his squad on his noggin in the league and does have a color he’d be excited about dying his hair to in particular.

“I think purple. Purple’s pretty cool.”

Congrats Minnesota and Baltimore, you’re on the clock.

