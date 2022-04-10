Celtics signing Juwan Morgan to multi-year contract

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan to a multiyear deal out of their NBA G League Maine affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Morgan played two NBA games this season for the Celtics and Raptors. He fills Boston’s open roster spot prior to playoffs.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Juwan Morgan’s deal with the Boston Celtics will be a two-year contract, with non-guaranteed salary in the second season, a source tells @celticsblog. – 9:04 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Something to keep an eye on: Celtics have an open roster spot now after 10-day contract of Juwan Morgan expired this week. Would anticipate the team filling that spot this weekend to have full roster heading into first round. – 10:02 AM

Keith Smith: Juwan Morgan’s 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics expired today. Boston would have to re-sign Morgan for the rest of the season to keep him. He’s currently in the health and safety protocols, so the Celtics may go in another direction with their open roster spot. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 7, 2022

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan of G League’s Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 28, 2022