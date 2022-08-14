Celtics’ Robert Williams III ranked just outside of NBA’s 10-best centers in new analysis

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is a staple on lists of the best big men in the NBA for the 2022-23 season even without considering the value of the Louisiana native’s contract. His All-Defense intimidating presence, shot blocking, passing and rim-rattling dunks put him in elite company in the Association.

But not everyone has him in their top 10 centers. The folks over at the Hoops Reference YouTube channel has the former Texas A&M standout still ranked in their honorable mention category at the 5.

Watch the video embedded below to hear what it will take for Timelord to break through, and who is still ahead of him that Williams will need to match in order to do it in the season ahead.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Report: Celtics' Robert Williams III is not available in any trade talks on Nets' Kevin Durant Before the Boston Celtics, Payton Pritchard was a knockdown shot Brad Stevens was a master of ATO plays, but Celtics coach Ime Udoka has shown he is no slouch either Boston Celtics alumnus Jarell Eddie to sign with Turkish club Beysu Konyaspor Stashed Boston Celtics point guard Yam Madar shines vs. Auburn in exhibition with Israeli National Team Celtics Lab 135: Diving into the seemingly endless combinations of lineups Boston could use in 2022-23

List

Boston Celtics big man checks in at No. 19 center in the NBA for 2022-23 in new analysis

List

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams shares what he is working on this offseason

List

Celtics star swingman Jayson Tatum rated top small forward trade target by HoopsHype

List

Breaking down potential lineups for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire