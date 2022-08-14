Celtics’ Robert Williams III ranked just outside of NBA’s 10-best centers in new analysis
Robert Williams III
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is a staple on lists of the best big men in the NBA for the 2022-23 season even without considering the value of the Louisiana native’s contract. His All-Defense intimidating presence, shot blocking, passing and rim-rattling dunks put him in elite company in the Association.
But not everyone has him in their top 10 centers. The folks over at the Hoops Reference YouTube channel has the former Texas A&M standout still ranked in their honorable mention category at the 5.
Watch the video embedded below to hear what it will take for Timelord to break through, and who is still ahead of him that Williams will need to match in order to do it in the season ahead.
Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
