Celtics’ Jaylen Brown names Boston’s 23rd most influential person

Star Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown has been named the 23rd most influential person in the City of Boston by Boston Magazine for their annual “150 Most Influential Bostonians” article. A regular presence on this list from year to year, the Georgia native has seen his profile continually rise in the city that he now calls home.

And Brown is so high on this list not just because of his success with the Celtics, but what he does with the platform that brings him in Boston. “When Brown inked his new $304 million contract last summer, he made it clear that Bostonians would share in the bounty,” writes Boston Magazine.

“His 7uice Foundation focuses on tackling the city’s opportunity gap, primarily through his Bridge Program with MIT, and he has his sights set on the wealth gap, too,” they add.

“In other words, he’s spreading optimism and opportunity all over the city—and all the while, proving on the court that he’s worth every penny,” they suggest — and we agree.

There’s nothing wrong with showing up and earning the paycheck, and letting that be the four walls of your influence. But the Cal alum has a drive to leave things better than he found them, and walks in the footsteps of giants.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire