Celtics’ impressive second-half performance leads to win vs. Bulls in Chicago

The Boston Celtics looked like they had a game on their hands in the first half of their tilt with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. But the Celtics pulled out the clamps in the game’s second half to secure a 129-112 win over the Bulls instead.

Boston managed the win with a massive game from point guard Derrick White, who put up an impressive rebuke of his All-Star omission with 28 points, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. Big games were also had from star forward Jayson Tatum (25 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), and fellow All-NBA swingman Jaylen Brown (21 points, 5 boards, and as many assists).

NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine, Drew Carter, Eddie House and Amina Smith chopped it up in “Celtics Postgame Live,” while Abby Chin got into it with White on his big night.

