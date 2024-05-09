Celtic v Rangers: Pick of the stats
Celtic haven’t lost any of the three league meetings with Rangers this season (W2 D1); they last avoided defeat in four league Old Firm derbies in a single season in 2017-18.
Rangers have lost their last three league visits to Celtic, last losing four in a row from February 2011 to September 2016.
Rangers haven’t lost the final league Old Firm derby in any of the last five Scottish Premiership seasons (W4 D1), last doing so in 2017-18 when they lost 5-0 at Celtic Park.
Celtic have won seven of their last eight home league games (D1), including each of their last four in a row while scoring 3+ each time (16 goals – four per game).
Only Motherwell (19) have recovered more points from losing positions in the Scottish Premiership this season than Rangers (14), while the Ibrox side have dropped the fewest points from winning positions (three).
After losing 2-1 in December, Philippe Clement could be the fifth Rangers manager to lose both of his first two away league games at Celtic, after Jock Wallace, John Greig, Ally McCoist and Steven Gerrard.