Will Celtic sign 'immense' Idah on permanent deal?

Brendan Rodgers heaped praise on “immense” Scottish Cup final match-winner Adam Idah and says the on-loan Norwich striker has “thrived on the pressure” of playing for Celtic.

Idah, a second-half substitute at Hampden, scored his ninth goal for the club by pouncing on a 90th-minute fumble by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland to complete Celtic’s double in dramatic style.

And Rodgers said "we'll see what happens" on a possible permanent deal for the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

"The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in,” said the Celtic manager.

"He's been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months. I knew what I was getting because I'd seen him in the Premier League at 18.

"He has all the attributes. He's fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he'd get goals. What he's done since coming in is show that he's a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals.

"He's been absolutely immense for us and he's clearly someone I'd like to do something with.

"He's such a good guy, the players love him. And he's a big-game player. In so many big moments, he's stepped up to the plate for us.

"I'm so happy for him - a boy from Ireland, a striker scoring the winning goal in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers. Wow. What a summer he'll have."

Idah now returns to parent club Norwich and it would cost Celtic a reported £6m to bring him back on a permanent basis.

"My talks with Adam will remain private because there's a lot of work to do,” added Rodgers.

"But he knows my feelings and so does the club so we'll see what happens."

