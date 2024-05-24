Celtic set for friendly with Brown's Ayr

Celtic will travel to Somerset Park for the first time in 25 years to take on former captain Scott Brown's Ayr United in a pre-season friendly.

The Premiership champions head to Ayrshire on 5 July to mark the second tier side's opening of a new stand.

Celtic last visited Somerset on 13 October 1999 in the third round of a successful League Cup campaign.

Goals from Mark Viduka, Regi Blinker, Johan Mjallby and Bobby Petta saw off the Honest Men as John Barnes' side progressed to the next stage, before the manager was sacked in February and replaced by Kenny Dalglish on a caretaker basis.