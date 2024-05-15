Celtic one win from SWPL title after beating Hearts

Celtic’s bid for their first SWPL title remains in their own hands going into the final round of games after a commanding win against Hearts.

A potentially tricky trip to the capital was settled comfortably in the first half with impressive goals from Tash Flint either side of Amy Gallacher’s stabbed effort.

The on-loan Liverpool striker left Lizzie Waldie in a spin before tucking away the opener and then capitalised on Rachel Johnstone’s indecision to creatively lob in Celtic’s third.

Waldie’s late headed consolation means the title race remains as it was.

Elena Sadiku’s side are still level on points with Rangers after their own two-goal win in Edinburgh against Hibs, but have an advantage of 16 in goal difference going into Sunday's final day.