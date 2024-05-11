Advertisement

Celtic closes in on Scottish league title by beating Rangers 2-1 in Old Firm derby

Associated Press
  • Singer Rod Stewart gestures, ahead of the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic park, Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Celtic fans let off smoke flares, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Celtic's Celtic's Matt O'Riley, right, celebrates with team-mate James Forrest after scoring his side's first goal during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans at the end of the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Rangers' John Lundstram scores an own goal, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Rangers' Cyriel Dessers, background and Celtic's Alistair Johnston vie for the ball, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
  • Rangers' John Lundstram, centre, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card for a foul on Celtic's Alistair Johnston, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Singer Rod Stewart gestures, ahead of the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic park, Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Celtic fans let off smoke flares, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Celtic's Celtic's Matt O'Riley, right, celebrates with team-mate James Forrest after scoring his side's first goal during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans at the end of the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Rangers' John Lundstram scores an own goal, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Rangers' Cyriel Dessers, background and Celtic's Alistair Johnston vie for the ball, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Rangers' John Lundstram, centre, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card for a foul on Celtic's Alistair Johnston, during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, at the Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic is on the cusp of a third straight Scottish league title.

A 2-1 victory over Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Saturday moved Celtic six points clear of its fierce Glasgow rival with two matches left.

Celtic can clinch the first silverware of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell in charge by avoiding defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday, if Rangers does not drop points at home to Dundee on Tuesday.

A strike by Matt O’Riley and John Lundstram's own-goal gave Celtic a two-goal lead before Cyriel Dessers pulled a goal back for Rangers in the 40th, only for Lundstram to complete a miserable game on a personal level by receiving a red card for a foul on Alistair Johnston.

O’Riley missed a penalty as Celtic struggled to finish off the game off against 10 men but the final whistle sparked a party inside Parkhead.

Celtic is looking to move to 54 league titles, which would be one behind Rangers' record total in Scotland.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer