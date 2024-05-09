CCU softball falls in SBC quarterfinals to Troy

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – The Coastal Carolina softball team fell to Troy, 16-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament in San Marcos, Texas on Thursday.

The Chants conclude the season 34-21 and 14-11 in conference play.

Troy put pressure on the Chants from the get-go, smashing three consecutive singles while driving in one run in the opening inning to take a 1-0 lead.

The Trojans doubled their score to 2-0 in the top of the second inning when Jade Sinness cracked an RBI double to right-centerfield to drive in Audra Thompson.

In the top of the third inning, Troys offense exploded scoring on three home runs and CCU fielding miscue to extend its lead to 7-0.

The runs kept coming for the Trojans as they tallied five runs in the fourth frame and four runs in the fifth to take the 16-0 victory.

Raelee Brabham dropped to 24-8 on the year, giving up five runs on eight hits while Troy’s Libby Baker improved to 15-11, pitching a no-hitter in the outing.

