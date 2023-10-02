CBS Sports writer drops Penn State in updated power rankings

Penn State may have moved up in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, but one college football writer felt the need to drop Penn State in his weekly power rankings this week.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports shared his updated top 25 power rankings for the 2023 college football season, and there were some changes within his top 10. Aside from moving Michigan one spot of Ohio State in a Big Ten swap at no. 4 and no. 5, Dodd also knocked Penn State down a spot to no. 9 this week. Penn State swapped spots with one-loss Notre Dame in Dodd’s updated power ranking.

Dodd noted Penn State’s sluggish start this past weekend at Northwestern but also recognized the once-in-a-lifetime string of double-digit victories Penn State has strung together.

“After a halftime tie against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions outscored the Wildcats 31-3 in the second half,” Dodd said. “Since losing to Ohio State last season, Penn State has won 10 in a row, all by double digits for the first time in 110 years.”

Dodd has three current Big Ten teams and three future Big Ten members in his top 10 this week. Joining Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are no. 6 Washington, no. 7 Oregon, and no. 10 USC. All three future Big Ten schools had the same ranking this week as Dodd had for them last week,

Dodd does have another Big Ten team in his top 25 power ranking. Maryland is no. 24 in Dodd’s ranking. Maryland travels to Ohio State this week. Penn State will face Ohio State in three weeks, and Maryland in November.

See Dodd’s full power ranking to see who else made his cut this week.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire