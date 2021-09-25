CBS Sports likes Florida this week against Tennessee

No one at CBS Sports picked Tennesse to upset Florida this week, but two analysts think it’ll be closer than some expect.

Barrett Sallee liked the way the Volunteers defense looked last week against Tennessee Tech, and he thinks both teams will struggle to move the ball consistently. Florida’s running game is better than anything Josh Heupel’s squad has seen so far, so this will be a major test for a top-five run defense.

Ultimately, Sallee conceded that Florida will “control the game and its defense will shine,” but he’s not ready to call the game by three scores just yet.

The return of Anthony Richardson could be the catalyst for a blowout, though. Richardson leads the team in rushing yards and connected twice with Jacob Copeland against USF in the endzone. If the Volunteers can stop Florida on the ground, Richardson could help get the passing game going and cover the spread.

Tennessee’s best shot to get at Florida is getting its fast-paced offense going. Unfortunately, both Volunteers quarterbacks are still getting comfortable in the system and Florida’s defense will punish mistakes in the Swamp. The Vols have a few 100-yard rushers on the team that should test the Gators’ front seven.

Sallee and company can see the writing on the wall here, but a rivalry game always has the potential to go haywire in an instant.

