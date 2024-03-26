CBS Sports examines one major question for Colorado football this spring

Whether or not Colorado football can take the next step in head coach Deion Sanders’ second season will largely depend on its new-look offensive line. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered far too many sacks last year while the run game yielded little production.

This offseason, the Buffs have added not only a new O-line coach in longtime NFL starter Phil Loadholt but several impact transfers and five-star freshman Jordan Seaton. Justin Mayers, Kahlil Benson, Tyler Johnson and Phillip Houston are among the most noteworthy incoming transfers.

However, Loadholt’s bunch must gel quickly with about five months remaining until the Buffs’ 2024 opener against North Dakota State.

CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah broke down one major question for each Big 12 football team this spring and Colorado’s was, of course, related to its O-line: Can the offensive line improve at all?

Here’s some of what Jeyarajah wrote:

Offensive line is a chemistry position and completely starting from scratch puts them right back where they were last year. The Buffaloes made the offensive line a priority over the offseason, adding five transfers and No. 1 offensive tackle recruit Jordan Seaton. Colorado also hired former NFL lineman Phil Loadholt as offensive line coach. That said, the Buffaloes added seven transfer offensive linemen before the 2023 season but still struggled. “Coach Prime” has his work cut out for him.

