CBS Sports: ‘Anthony Richardson is who we thought he was’

Three and a half weeks of preseason action are officially in the books as the National Football League wraps up its exhibition season. Two weekends from now, the games will start counting toward each franchise’s final record as the 32-team league battles for the Lombardi Trophy.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin published his top 10 things he has learned from the NFL preseason action on Monday, which included a promising young former Gators quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The über-athletic passer was taken with the fourth pick overall in the 2023 draft and has assumed the starting role with the Indianapolis Colts.

Take a look at what Benjamin had to offer on Richardson, who he noted was “who we thought he was.”

This is neither an acquittal nor an indictment of the Colts’ rookie QB, to be clear. Ever since his rise up the draft boards, the talk has been the same: he’s an athletic freak who needs a lot of polish. And that was crystal clear in the preseason, where the Florida product showcased both a wildly erratic and superpowered arm while doing most of his work on the ground. One thing’s for certain: good, bad or somewhere in between, Indianapolis is in for an entertaining year under center.

The NFL kicks off its 104th season on Thursday night, Sept. 7, in Kansas City, Missouri, with the league’s annual primetime kickoff game. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium with a start time of 8:20 p.m. EDT and can be watched on NBC Sports.

