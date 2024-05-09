CBS says the Commanders had the NFL’s best 2024 draft class

The Washington Commanders have received high marks for their 2024 NFL draft class. From quarterback Jayden Daniels to all five of Washington’s Day 2 selections, the Commanders have an opportunity for a massive turnaround in 2024 if these players can deliver in some form as rookies.

CBS draft analyst Chris Trapasso is exceptionally high on Washington’s draft class, ranking it No. 1 in the NFL.

Here’s Trapasso’s analysis:

Those first five picks by GM Adam Peters were sensational. Denzel Washington Man On Fire type stuff from the Commanders new GM. Daniels has all the dynamic skills to be that new-age, dual-threat passer that terrifies defenses underneath, at the intermediate level, downfield, and yeah, with his legs. If Newton was able to work out before the draft, no way he’s available in Round 1. He can be a 50-plus pressure defensive tackle as a rookie. Sainristil can be the annoying nickel corner who tackles like a champ, blitzes off the corner, and sticks to slot receivers underneath, and Sinnott legitimately has Sam LaPorta-esque athleticism and powerful YAC skills. McCaffrey will probably make the least impact of this bunch, but his diverse route-running skills will likely help him get on the field and earn targets sooner rather than later.

It’s worth noting that McCaffrey was Washington’s sixth and final third-round pick. Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman was the Commanders’ fifth pick and he has a chance to compete to start at left tackle in 2024.

Trapasso is correct about Newton. If he doesn’t have that foot injury that prevented him from working out at the NFL combine, he’s likely a top-25 pick. Newton dominated the Big Ten in 2023. In Washington, he joins the defensive tackle duo of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne to form arguably the league’s top inside trio.

Sainristil is a Day 1 starter at nickel, while Sinnott has drawn comparisons to George Kittle and now Sam LaPorta. The comps are legit if you watch Sinnott’s film and check out his athletic testing numbers.

And don’t count out McCaffrey. He doesn’t need to make an immediate impact. Instead, he can play a specific role with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson atop the wide receiver depth chart.

If Daniels is the player general manager Adam Peters believes he is, this could be a franchise-altering class for the new-look Commanders.

