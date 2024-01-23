CBS announces 50 million viewers for Chiefs-Bills

As various reports had pegged the audience for Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game indicated that the total audience for the game was 39 million, CBS issued a very different announcement.

According to CBS, 50 million watched the game.

That's a huge bump over the previously reported numbers. And it changes the percentages, dramatically.

The last time the same two teams met in the divisional round, in the same time frame and on the same network, the audience averaged 42.7 million. Thus, what initially seemed to be an 8.6-percent drop over the January 2022 game was, according to CBS, a 17-percent jump.

The announced number also reflects a 9.5-percent jump over last year's game in the same window, Cowboys-49ers on Fox.

On Sunday, the AFC Championship game happens first, followed by the NFC Championship. Last year, 49ers-Eagles averaged 47.5 million in the early window, with 53.12 million for Bengals-Chiefs in the later window.