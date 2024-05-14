CBS to air 2024 Big Ten football championship game, ending title game’s run on Fox

The 2024 season will be a new era for the entire college football world, including the Big Ten. With four new members joining the conference this year and the new media rights deal really beginning to take off, the buzz is already building for the upcoming football season in the expanded Big Ten. And CBS has locked in a few games it plans on airing this season.

In a press release shared by CBS, the first few games to be highlighted on the network’s full-dive into Big Ten football have been confirmed. No Penn State game has been grabbed by CBS just yet, although one will surely come at some point. But the big takeaway is that CBS will be the network to carry this year’s Big Ten championship game after years of appearing on FOX.

This will mark the first season the Big Ten championship game will not air on Fox. Fox has been the exclusive broadcast pattern for the Big Ten’s conference championship game since it was first introduced in 2011. This will be the first season with CBS airing the Big Ten’s game of the week, a spot the network previously reserved for the SEC before the SEC parted ways to team up with ESPN more this season.

The Big Ten championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

CBS will also air the Purdue home game with Notre Dame on Sept. 14 and Michigan’s home game against USC on Sept. 21 in the early part of the Big Ten schedule. The games will air in the familiar CBS timeslot at 3:30 p.m. ET. The games will also be available on Paramount+ as a streaming option.

CBS will announce additional matchups at a later date.

