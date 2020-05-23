Caylin Newton, younger brother of Cam, announces transfer to Auburn

There will be another Newton playing football at Auburn.

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of former Auburn star Cam Newton, announced Friday night that he will transfer to Auburn. The younger Newton, also a quarterback, started his career at Howard University, an FCS program based in Washington D.C. He graduated from Howard this month and will be immediately eligible with two years to play for the Tigers.

According to AL.com, Auburn is already at the 85-player scholarship max for the 2020 season, so Newton will join the Tigers as a preferred walk-on. With Bo Nix in the fold as the returning starter at quarterback, Newton will provide depth at the position and could reportedly be given some reps at other offensive positions.

Newton, a three-star recruit, enrolled at Howard in 2017 and quickly earned the starting quarterback job. He played a big role in Howard’s win over UNLV, which marked the biggest point-spread upset in college football history. Howard was a 45-point underdog, but beat the Rebels, 43-40, in Las Vegas behind a massive performance from Newton: 190 yards and two touchdowns rushing, plus 140 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Howard quarterback Caylin Newton warms up prior to a college football game against Maryland on, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Newton earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman and was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. Newton then decided to leave Howard in October and put his name in the transfer portal.

Now, he is following in his brother’s footsteps by transferring to Auburn. The older Newton, before going on to star for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, began his career at Florida and spent a season in junior college prior to heading to The Plains.

Once he arrived at Auburn in 2010, Cam Newton took the college football world by storm. In his lone season, he threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 more scores. He won the Heisman Trophy for his efforts, and more importantly, led the Tigers to an undefeated record and a national championship.

