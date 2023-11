The Pacers defeated the Cavaliers, 121-116. Myles Turner led the way for the Pacers with 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3PM), 9 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points (10 in the 4th quarter) and 13 assists in the victory. Donovan Mitchell tallied a game-high 38 points, along with 5 rebounds and 9 assists for the Cavaliers in the