Catterall kept 'emotions intact' in grudge rematch win

Jack Catterall extends his record to 29 wins and one defeat [Getty Images]

"I felt that feeling last time," Chorley’s Jack Catterall said after his much-hyped rematch with Josh Taylor in Leeds on Saturday went the distance.

The light-welterweight outboxed and dropped Scotland's Taylor in February 2022.

A prolonged wait for the judges’ scorecards to be read out ended in heartbreak as Catterall controversially lost on a split decision.

It took 819 days for the rematch to materialise. After a terrific back-and-forth encounter at the First Direct Arena, Catterall once again raised his arms at the final bell convinced he had done enough to win.

The wait for the result announcement was comparably quicker this time as a jubilant and relieved Catterall was awarded a unanimous decision.

One official judged it 116-113, with two rather wide scores of 117-111.

But the general consensus was that the right man won. For Catterall, the revenge and redemption he so eagerly sought had been granted.

"There's been a lot of back and forth over the last two years, personal messages etc. But I believe we squashed that tonight," the 30-year-old said.

'Big relief' for Catterall to win rematch

Josh Taylor (right) said he felt done enough to win but was gracious in defeat [Getty Images]

The record books will read one win apiece, but there is so much more to the tale.

Taylor's contentious win in Glasgow caused uproar in the boxing world as Catterall missed out on a life-changing opportunity to become the first Englishman to become an undisputed world champion.

The fighter's local pub changed its name to 'The Catterall Arms' and his local MP even made a complaint to the police.

Injuries to Taylor scuppered a planned rematch and the two trod their separate paths, yet the ghost of Taylor continued to follow Catterall around.

"It was a big relief," Catterall said after winning the rematch.

Catterall is usually a reserved and understated character, but the intensity of their rivalry - in a fight billed as "hate runs deep" - created an emotionally-charged 'El Gato' for the second fight.

But he remained composed and considered, landing the cleaner and more eye-catching shots in the first half of the fight.

The experienced Taylor refused to give in as he edged his way back into the bout.

However, a determined Catterall was keen to avoided a repeat of two years ago - when some felt he coasted in the final few rounds - and closed the show on top.

"It was a mix of keeping emotions intact and being disciplined but also taking those opportunities when you see them," he said.

Arum not happy as 'El Gato' targets world title

Catterall and his team felt justice prevailed, but not everyone agreed.

Hall-of-fame promoter Bob Arum, representing Taylor, took the mic during Catterall's interview to voice his aggrievances.

"I will never ever allow an American fighter to come here," Top Rank's Arum, 92, said as he labelled the scorecards "an absolute disgrace".

A smirking Catterall watched on in the background. While Taylor and his team may push for a trilogy bout, the Lancastrian now set his sights on world honours.

"A world title has always been the dream," he said. "We didn't get the undisputed and that’s fine. That chapter has been written. I'm in a great position."

Puerto Rican IBF champion Subriel Matias, who fights Liam Paro next month, is also signed to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom and could be an option for Catterall.

But Catterall says his preference would be to face WBO champion Teofimo Lopez, who inflicted a first career defeat on Taylor last year.

Hearn, meanwhile, did not rule out a third Catterall-Taylor fight in the future.

For now, however, Catterall's focus will be on clearing the marks and bruises on his face in time for his wedding in 10 days' time.

