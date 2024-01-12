Casey Thompson commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

It has felt like a long time coming but the day is finally here as Casey Thompson has committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Oklahoma native and Sooner legacy felt like an Oklahoma lock out of college but ultimately decided to start his college career playing for the Texas Longhorns.

After starting for one season and with the addition of Quinn Ewers, Thompson elected to transfer and play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He started one season there before electing to transfer again after the coaching staff that he committed to was let go. He chose to transfer and play his final season of college football for Florida Atlantic.

But after just three games, Thompson was injured and miss the rest of the season. That allowed him to get a medical waiver and return for one more season. He’s elected to spend that final season at a place he and his family know all too well, Norman, Oklahoma.

Thompson comes in accepting a backup role and reports are saying he would be a preferred walk-on although that has not been confirmed yet. But this is a huge get for Oklahoma because they get experience and production behind a first-year starter at quarterback.

Not many teams can say they have a backup quarterback with more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns but that’s what Oklahoma now has which could come in handy if he ever has to be thrown into action.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire