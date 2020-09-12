Casey Mize's flirt with no-no is reminder how good Detroit Tigers' future can be

Casey Mize's opponent had already thrown a no-hitter this season. It happened 18 days earlier, actually.

On Friday, it was Mize's turn to deal for the Detroit Tigers in a battle with revived right-hander Lucas Giolito, who is turning heads in his fifth big-league season.

Mize didn't flinch. He didn't lose control. He didn't even smile.

"You'll see some positive emotion in the future if there's a big moment that I work out of, or if we have a lead late in the game and I'm still pitching," Mize said. "Tonight, that never really happened."

The 23-year-old took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his fifth MLB start, this time against the Chicago White Sox — a stout AL Central opponent with one of the best offensive lineups in the majors. He showed exactly what the Tigers have expected from him since selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft.

"That's kind of the guy that we think is going to be here for a long time," manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Starting pitcher Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers waited 23 years for their sixth no-hitter in franchise history, when Justin Verlander did so in 2007, and again in 2011.

But it didn't happen for the eighth time in franchise history Friday night, at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Tigers (20-24) weren't even able to get the victory — and Mize's first big-league win — in the 4-3 loss. And they dropped to 3½ games back of the AL's eighth and final spot in the playoffs.

Mize waited 28 minutes in the dugout as the Tigers exploded for three runs in the top of the sixth to chase Giolito. When he returned, he walked Nomar Mazara on a borderline pitch and left a splitter up in the zone for Yolmer Sanchez to smack for a double. He then got Nick Madrigal to ground out, but Chicago's first run scored.

That's when Gardenhire pulled him after 76 pitches and one hit. Two batters later, Jose Cisnero allowed a three-run homer for what proved to be the final score.

"That was a great performance," Gardenhire told Mize.

"I appreciate it," Mize said, handing him the baseball. "Thank you."

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) heads to the dugout after manager Ron Gardenhire relieved him during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Chicago.

Gardenhire said the 28-minute wait, along with a 75-80 pitch limit, was his reason for not allowing Mize to take a shot at working out of a big moment in what felt like a must-win game with postseason implications on the line.

"His pitch count gets way up there, I'm not gonna screw around with something like that," Gardenhire said. "I'll take all the heat, and I'll take the heat for this because he pitched really, really well. I'm disappointed that it ended up the way it did."

Mize, however, didn't have much to say.

Despite the best outing of his rookie year, he didn't speak with vigor. He is tough on himself, more than he probably should be at this stage in his career. He expects greatness and desires to pitch deep, reaching those high-intensity moments. He wants to win baseball games.

All good things, but none of them have happened yet.

