Casemiro left out of Brazil squad for Copa America

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in August 2022 [Getty Images]

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been left out of Brazil's squad for next month's Copa America.

The 32-year-old, who has won 75 caps for Brazil, has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford and was omitted from coach Dorival Jr's 23-man squad.

Tottenham forward Richarlison, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus and Casemiro's United team-mate Antony were also not selected.

As expected, Neymar was not included as he continues his recovery from a knee ligament injury sustained during Brazil's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay last October.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Manchester City counterpart Ederson are among nine Premier League players to make the cut for the tournament in the United States from 20 June to 14 July.

Arsenal defender Gabriel is in the squad along with Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Joao Gomes (Wolves) and Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) were all included.

Dorival Jr also selected teenage Palmeiras striker Endrick, who will join Real Madrid this summer.

Endrick became the youngest male goalscorer for club or country at Wembley Stadium when he netted in a friendly against England at just 17 years and 246 days in March.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Athletico PR), Ederson (Manchester City)

Defenders: Beraldo (PSG), Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Danilo (Juventus), Couto (Girona), Arama (Athletico MG), Wendell (Porto)

Midfielders: Pereira (Fulham), Guimaraes (Newcastle), Luiz (Aston Villa), Gomes (Wolves), Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto), Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savinho (Girona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)