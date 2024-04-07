Caruso sidelined from NHRA competition with broken fibula

Camrie Caruso is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks of NHRA Pro Stock competition with a broken fibula in her left leg and a possible sprained ankle after a Saturday crash at Firebird Motorsports Park.

The incident happened in Q3 of Pro Stock qualifying for the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Phoenix. Caruso was on a solo run when her Aqua Prop/True Brand/Big Jeff Audio Chevrolet Camaro had issues off the starting line. Upon completing the run, which clocked in at 142.87mph, Caruso’s car let out a cloud of white smoke before hanging a left and hitting the wall. The car then turned back across the racetrack and hit the wall in the right lane.

Caruso was evaluated by the NHRA medical staff at Firebird Motorsports Park before being transported to a local hospital. The injury was announced Sunday morning.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the fans and everyone who has reached out to me for support,” Caruso said. “The NHRA community always rallies around one of its own and that’s something I’ve now experienced firsthand. The outpouring of support has been incredible.

“My return date is a little up in the air at this moment, but I can’t wait to get back on the track and represent my incredible roster of partners aboard my Aqua Prop/True Brand/Big Jeff Audio Chevy Camaro.”

Caruso did not qualify for Sunday’s event. A year ago at Firebird Motorsports Park, Caruso became the second female to win in NHRA Pro Stock competition when defeating Bo Butner in the final round. It was her 21st career start.

It is Caruso’s third year of NHRA Pro Stock competition. She was named Rookie of the Year in 2022.

