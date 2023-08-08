Carson Wentz posts photos training in 'alternate uniform' featuring three NFL teams

Carson Wentz recently worked out as a member of the Philadelphington Commandolts.

The free agent quarterback posted a series of photos on Instagram Friday of himself training in a Philadelphia Eagles helmet, Washington Commanders practice jersey and Indianapolis Colts shorts.

"Back in the lab ... just looks a little different so far this year," he wrote in the caption with an upside down smiley face emoji and the tags #alternateuniforms #trainingcamp2023.

The Eagles and Colts are among the teams who have introduced alternate uniforms for the upcoming season. Philadelphia will wear throwback kelly green outfits for two games and Indianapolis will wear black helmets for their midseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Wentz has spent time with each of the teams he represented in his workout photos. The Eagles drafted him No. 2 overall out of North Dakota State in 2016. He played in Philadelphia through the 2020 season and won Super Bowl 52. He didn't play in the championship game as he hurt his knee late in the season, but helped guide the team to become the top seed in the playoffs.

As Jalen Hurts ascended to the starting role in Philadelphia, was then traded to the Colts in 2021 to fill in for Andrew Luck, who retired suddenly. Wentz went 9-8 in his lone season in Indianapolis and was traded to the Commanders. Last year, he was part of a quarterback carousel in the nation's capital where he traded starts with Taylor Heinicke. He was cut in February.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carson Wentz makes fun of 'alternate uniforms' in training photo