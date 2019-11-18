Carson Wentz goes through cameraman to ask Tony Romo about TD call since 'he's always right'

Tony Romo is inching closer to a career as a well-received fortune teller with every Sunday.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL color commentator for CBS is known to call plays on air before they happen as if has a supernatural eye into the future like Disney’s Raven. Really, he’s a smart football mind who can read what should or would happen. NFL players recognize this and on Sunday, one turned to the guy upstairs for an advance answer.

[Watch live local and primetime NFL games free with the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz were at Lincoln Financial Field to call the Super Bowl LII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots for CBS. At the start of the second quarter, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert seemed to cross the goal line before the Patriots forced a fumble, but it was close.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz wanted the advanced word on if it would stand or not, so Wentz asked Romo.

While the Eagles were waiting for that call, Carson Wentz asked our cameraman what he thought the call was.



The cameraman said "Tony Romo said no question it's a touchdown."



Wentz responded, "Well, Romo's always right."



It ended up being a touchdown. 😉



(via @TracyWolfson) pic.twitter.com/wMDwwWYp1k — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2019

Story continues

It did end up staying a touchdown that put the Eagles up, 10-0, though it was the last points they scored. The Eagles couldn’t take advantage of struggles by Tom Brady and lost, 17-10, after Nelson Agholor couldn’t corral the game-tying catch.

Romo commented on air by saying he wished Wentz “would tell my wife that” he’s always right. Future vision doesn’t always carry over to all subjects.

[H/T For The Win]

Tony Romo. The man who is right about everything. Allegedly. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: