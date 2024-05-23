Carson signs one-year Man City extension

Scott Carson made his senior debut for Leeds in January 2004 [Getty Images]

Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension, which runs until the summer of 2025.

Carson, 38, joined City on loan from Derby in 2019 and signed permanently in 2021.

He has made two appearances for the Premier League champions.

“I’m looking forward to another season as part of this incredible squad at City,” said Carson.

“Every day I work hard and learn something new from Pep [Guardiola], [goalkeeping coach] Xabi Mancisidor and the world class group of players.

“Hopefully I can continue to help our goalkeepers perform at their best as we challenge for even more trophies.”

Carson is the third-choice goalkeeper at Etihad Stadium with Brazilian Ederson and German Stefan Ortega the preferred options for Pep Guardiola.

He made his debut for the club in a 4-3 Premier League win at Newcastle in May 2021.

Carson's second appearance came when City drew 0-0 with Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Champions League during the 2021-22 campaign.

Capped four times by England, Carson has played for 10 clubs across his career, including Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Brom and Turkish side Bursaspor.