Carson Palmer is one of the ‘special six’ at USC

Former USC Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer has been elected to the 2024 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. As we arrive at the 2024 NFL draft, it is worth noting that Palmer is one of the five USC football players who have been a No. 1 NFL draft pick. When Caleb Williams goes at No. 1 in 2024, that list will increase to six Trojans. USC would have more No. 1 NFL draft picks than any other school, a very special six in the history of football.

In terms of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, Palmer will join notable players such as former New York Jets defensive tackle Marty Lyons, former Houston Texans linebacker and current head coach DeMeco Ryans, former San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle, and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White.

“Getting an invite to the Senior Bowl was one of the big goals I set for myself as a college freshman,” recalled Palmer. “It was a proud moment and I viewed it as the start of my professional career. Competing every day at Senior Bowl practices gave me an opportunity to see what my competitors looked like up-close and personal, while also showing me things I needed to continue to work on and develop as a player. I’ll always remember the great week I had in Mobile.”

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2003 NFL draft, Palmer was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in 182 games with 181 starts in eight years. Palmer also spent two years with the Oakland Raiders (2011-2012) and five years with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-2017), whom he led to the NFC Championship Game in the 2015 NFL season.

At USC Palmer was a four-year starter (1998, 2000-02). Palmer set or tied 33 Pac-10 and USC total offense and passing records, becoming the league’s career leader in total offense (11,621 yards) and passing yards (11,818 yards).

Please welcome @uscfb, 2003 Senior Bowl alum, and most recently @AZCardinals QB Carson Palmer to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2024! #BirdGang #SBHOF24 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/9yvfE0VI1j — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) April 17, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire