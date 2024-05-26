Carrington, NR-S finish top 5 at NDHSAA state track meet

May 25—BISMARCK — The 2024 NDHSAA State Track and Field State Championships produced a lot of success for local athletes this year over the three days finishing on Saturday, May 25, at the MDU Resources Bowl.

The highest-finishing local boys' team was New Rockford-Sheyenne who finished in fifth with 48 points. Carrington was the highest-finishing local girls' team, who finished in fourth with 54.5 points, half a point ahead of fifth place Shiloh Christian.

The Carrington Cardinals girls' team got two first-place finishes with Madison Johnson taking the top spot in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:11.29 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Edyn Hoornaert, Kenadie Pazdernik, Marah Johnson and Madison Johnson finished in a time of 9:49.86.

The Rockets boys' team had six top-five finishes and two wins. The individual win came from Deng Deng in high jump as he leaped 6 feet, 6 inches, four inches higher than second place. The Rockets' 4x100 meter relay team of Micah Dutch, Porter Granger, Deng and Connor Kantterud came in first with a time of 43.32. The Rockets' time sets a new state record in the event surpassing the record of 43.62 set by the team from Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark and Kindred in 2016 and 2023 respectively.

There was one other boys' team to finish in the top 10 was Harvey/Wells County who finished in eighth with 27 points. The Hornets had two individual wins with both coming from Tallen Thorson. The junior won the 110-meter hurdle race with a time of 15.26 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.02.

The second-highest-finishing girls' team was also the Hornets who finished in 17th with 13 points. The Hornets girls' team had two top-five finishes, both from Christalea Wagner. Wagner set a new personal best running the 300-meter hurdles in 46.77 seconds, good for fourth. She also set a new personal best in the 400-meter race with a time of 58.33 seconds, good for another fourth-place finish.

Bowman County High School won both the boys' and the girls' state titles. The Bulldogs boys' team scored 95 points and the girls' team got 72 points.

The full top 5 Class B standings are below:

Boys:

1. Bowman County: 95

2. Kindred: 82

3. Hazen: 57

4. Northern Cass: 52

5. New Rockford-Sheyenne: 48

Girls:

1. Bowman County: 72

2. Central Cass: 58

3. Oak Grove Lutheran: 55

4. Carrington: 54.5

5. Shiloh Christian: 54