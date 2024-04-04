Carr, Riggio among the heralded prospects as the Hudson Valley Renegades open season

The route, sometimes, is circuitous. Kyle Carr begins his professional baseball career, not as a heralded star who checked all the boxes while dominating high-level competition, but as a junior college product who has endured more than his share of setbacks.

But the Yankees believe they uncovered a diamond in the rough, selecting the left-handed pitcher in the third round of last year’s draft. Already, Hudson Valley Renegades coaches rave about the natural talent and imagine what this prospect can become.

“We had our eyes on the Yankees, specifically, because we knew how well they develop pitchers,” Carr said of his thoughts last spring. “So, getting drafted by them was awesome.”

Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Kyle Carr poses for a photo during media day at Heritage Financial Park on April 2, 2024.

That moment was an emotional apex in what has been a turbulent career to this point.

After spending the last several months recuperating from injuries, building strength and “fine-tuning” his pitches, Carr makes his debut this spring and is among the most intriguing players as the Renegades begin their season this week.

The Yankees’ High-A affiliate, after a run to the South Atlantic League championship series last summer, open with a nine-game road trip, beginning Friday at 7:35 p.m. against Bowling Green. The Renegades’ first home game will be on April 16, hosting Aberdeen at the newly renovated Heritage Financial Park in Fishkill.

“It feels like I haven’t played in a real game in a while, so I can’t wait to get started,” said Carr, who is the Yankees’ 10th-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America.

The new turf field at Heritage Financial Park on April 2, 2024.

The California native began his collegiate career at the University of San Diego, playing as a redshirt freshman after recovering from Tommy John surgery. But struggles on the mound and a broken hand limited him to 16 innings and that was compounded, he said, by some difficulties in school, which prompted a transfer to Palomar College.

“I needed a reset,” the 21-year-old said of attending the community college in his hometown of San Marcos. “Being close to home, too, was great for me.”

It allowed him to spend more time with his mother, Carine, with whom he is “as close as you can get,” and that familiarity offered comfort. Carr excelled at Palomar as a two-way player but suffered a torn right labrum while hitting last spring.

Kyle Carr, drafted by the Yankees in 2023, is photographed pitching for Orleans in the Cape Cod League on July 1, 2022.

Nevertheless, the ability he showed as a pitcher soon piqued the interest of Division I colleges and major league teams. Carr then committed to Texas Christian University and would’ve gone there, he said, had he not been drafted in the early rounds.

“He’s gonna make a lot of people realize why we drafted him so high,” Renegades pitching coach Spencer Medick said. “He’s got a great fastball and can put it where he wants… and we’ve spent a lot of time developing his off-speed pitches.”

Carr has a mid-90s fastball, but it’s his command and the eye-opening movement of his slider that stand out. He has worked with Medick to improve the horizontal break and make it more “sweeper-ish,” he said, and that will complement a diving changeup.

Hudson Valley Renegades pitching coach, Spencer Medick talks during Media Day at Heritage Financial Park on April 2, 2024.

Several former JUCO players have starred in the majors, including Albert Pujols and Bryce Harper. There will be a significant jump in the level of competition, Carr acknowledged, but he is "confident" in his ability to adjust.

Jackson Fristoe and Sebastian Keane are also pitchers to keep an eye on, Medick said, and Cam Schlittler, who started two games with Hudson Valley last season, “can make a big jump in his second year.”

The Renegades were fueled last season by an excellent pitching staff, surrendering the fewest runs in their league. That group was headlined by Chase Hampton, who was promoted, and Drew Thorpe, who was a key piece in the Yankees’ trade for Juan Soto. Pitching should again be a strength, Medick said.

Jackson Fristoe, who now is a member of the Hudson Valley Renegades, is photographed pitching for Mississippi State during an April 21, 2022 game against Ole Miss.

Roc Riggio, a fourth-rounder in 2023, figures to be among the offensive stalwarts. The lefty-hitting infielder starred at Oklahoma State and is the Yankees’ 19th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Right behind him in that ranking is infielder Jared Serna, who returns to the Renegades after hitting .287 with 10 stolen bases in 27 games last season.

Riggio went viral during the 2022 college playoffs for a home run trot in which he mimicked Jack Sparrow’s oft-memed running motion in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The 21-year-old said he wants to bring that swagger and playfulness to the professional level.

Roc Riggio, now a member of the Hudson Valley Renegades, is photographed mid-swing while playing for Oklahoma State during a May 13, 2023 game.

“I think energy is what people want to see,” the Los Angeles native said, adding that he tries to bring a Pete Rose-like intensity to the field. “It’s about entertainment for the viewers. People want to see authenticity, and I don’t try to be anything I’m not.”

The roster includes 15 players who were with Hudson Valley last season, at least briefly, and among the familiar names are Rafael Flores, Anthony Hall, Jesus Rodriguez and Kyle Battle.

The Renegades have earned a reputation for helping develop players who accelerated through the minor league system in recent years. Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells might immediately come to mind, but 24 former Renegades made the opening day roster of MLB teams.

Jesus Rodriguez, a catcher for the Hudson Valley Renegades checks in during Media Day at Heritage Financial Park on April 2, 2024.

“What’s most important is that we develop them the right way, so when they get to (the majors), they’re ready to impact the club,” Renegades manager Nick Ortiz said. “We’re gonna create an atmosphere they’ll like, but it’s important the guys maximize their potential.”

Work in progress

Construction of the Renegades’ spiffy new clubhouse is almost complete, with only minor installments remaining, officials said. The building, erected behind left field, is expected to be ready for the home opener on April 16.

The clubhouse features indoor batting cages and pitching mounds, a restaurant and stocked weight room, and several rest-and-recovery amenities for the players. It is the jewel of a $25 million renovation project that Dutchess County legislators approved last year. Changes to the stadium included seating improvements and the installation of a new turf field.

The new turf field at Heritage Financial Park on April 2, 2024.

“Having all the tools at our disposal makes the job much easier,” Medick said. “You get excited to come to the ballpark. When the days get long in July and August, there’s some comfort in getting back here for a homestand.”

These upgrades are in accordance with an MLB edict that set a new minimum standard for minor league facilities. That was furthered last year when the league and players union reached a collective bargaining agreement that included salary raises and improved working conditions.

“It’s great for the players, and it’s a long time coming,” said Ortiz, who toured the stadium Tuesday. “Facilities every year are improving, throughout the minors, and that’s what the game should provide for the players.”

Common ground a world away

Perhaps the most anticipated of the Renegades’ promotions this season is “Bhutan Night” on Aug. 20, when the organization will host a group of young baseball players from the Himalayas.

“Hey,” Renegades vice president Rick Zolzer said, “we do stuff that’s outside the box.”

This one’s outside the hemisphere.

Bhutan is a small and somewhat remote country, nestled in the mountains between Tibet and Bangladesh, but baseball is quickly growing in popularity there, despite residents having seen no more of the sport than highlights online. The plan is for several members of a youth league there to travel almost 8,000 miles to New York for a trip that will expose them to a bit of American culture, including professional baseball.

The idea was sparked when Renegades general manager Zach Betkowski read an MLB.com article about the burgeoning Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association, which included a striking photo of kids in traditional gho robes playing baseball outside a Buddhist temple. Betkowski contacted Matthew DeSantis, a Connecticut native who had introduced the sport to Bhutan, and the wheels were put in motion.

Hudson Valley Renegades merchandise signed by the team at Heritage Financial Park on April 2, 2024.

The Renegades are raising money to fund the trip and partnering with Dutchess Tourism to host the Bhutanese players. Among the baseball-centric activities planned is an instructional clinic and them being honored during a Renegades game, before heading to the city to watch the Yankees and get a tour of MLB headquarters.

The Renegades that evening will wear yellow and orange Bhutan-themed jerseys that feature the mythological Thunder Dragon, which is a national symbol. Those jerseys are among several items that will be auctioned to help cover the travel expenses.

“We are grateful to the Renegades for their commitment to growing baseball and providing opportunities for kids near and far to learn about the professional acumen of the sport," DeSantis said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Carr, Riggio among Yankees prospects to watch as Renegades open season