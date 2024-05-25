Caron blasts 2 homers, Walsh throws complete game, Nebraska tops Indiana 4-2 in Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Josh Caron hit two home runs and drove in all the runs and Will Walsh pitched a complete game as Nebraska stayed alive in the Big Ten Tournament with a 4-2 win over Indiana on Saturday.

The third-seeded Cornhuskers (37-20) and the third-seeded Hoosiers (32-23-1) meet again Saturday night for a berth in the championship game on Sunday.

Caron hit a three-run homer in the third inning and added an insurance run with his 14th of the season in the eighth.

Walsh (5-4) gave up six hits and walked one while striking out five.

Josh Pyne and Nick Mitchell had back-to-back doubles in the first inning for the Hoosiers and Mitchell scored on a sacrifice fly after tripling with one out in the third.

Ty Bothwell (6-3) pitched into the fifth inning and struck out nine but gave up Caron's big blast.

