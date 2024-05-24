Carolina Hurricanes President Don Waddell resigns after 10 seasons with team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell is stepping down from his position after spending a decade with the team.

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon announced the decision on Friday, naming Eric Tulsky as the interim general manager while the search for a permanent replacement begins.

Waddell released the following statement through the team about his resignation:

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career. I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

He joined the Hurricanes as president in 2014, overseeing team business operations for the last 10 seasons. Waddell then became the ninth general manager in franchise history in 2018.

During his time at the helm, he led the Hurricanes to consistent success, winning at least one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during each of his six years as general manager.

Tulsky takes over duties after 10 seasons with Carolina, starting as a consultant in 2014 before climbing up the ladder of the organization to assistant general manager in 2020. Darren Yorke, another assistant general manager for the Hurricanes, will assist Tulsky with managerial responsibilities.

