Carlton Davis ‘really excited’ for the Lions chances at a Super Bowl

Lions cornerback Carlton Davis already has climbed the Super Bowl mountain in the NFL. Davis won a championship as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020 as a starting outside cornerback.

Acquired this offseason from the Bucs for a third-round pick, Davis is hoping to help Detroit accomplish the same lofty goal. After his first OTA session with the Lions that was open to the media, Davis shared his optimism that this Detroit team can get the job done.

“Really excited about the personnel, the coaches, the environment,” Davis stated. “I haven’t been this excited since 2020 when we (his Buccaneers team) won the Super Bowl. Really competitive environment.”

After playing the Lions twice last year, including in the NFC divisional round game, Davis definitely had respect for Detroit and what head coach Dan Campbell is building.

“Knowing the grit that they had, even when we played them in the playoffs — both times actually —it was like, you can tell it was a different Detroit team. It’s something to really be excited about, knowing that this team has longed for a Super Bowl for so long and we have a chance to go this year.”

Davis will be counted on for leadership in a young secondary, and his considerable playoff success is a great addition to the Lions lineup.

