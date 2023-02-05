Carlos Beltran joining Mets front office: report

Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport

Carlos Beltran is heading back to the Mets as a member of the team’s front office, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Per the Post, Beltran will be working under general manager Billy Eppler, but it’s unclear exactly what his duties will be.

Beltran, who had been working as a Yankees television analyst, is joining the Mets front office not long after Buck Showalter considered him for a spot on his coaching staff this past November.

The Mets hired Beltran to be the team's manager in Nov. 2019, but when the former All-Star was the only player to be named in the 2020 report by Major League Baseball about the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, the team decided to dismiss him as manager before the start of the 2020 season.

Beltran, who was recently on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, hit .279/.350/.486 with 435 home runs and 1,587 RBI during a 20-year career where he made nine All-Star teams. He received 46.5 percent of the vote, short of the 75 percent threshold.

Five of Beltran's All-Star appearances came in a Mets uniform between 2005 and 2011, as he slugged 149 home runs and served as an integral part of the 2006 club that finished just one game shy of a World Series appearance.

