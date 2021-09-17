Carli Lloyd scores a record-tying 5 goals in USWNT match vs. Paraguay

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
Forward Carli Lloyd of the USWNT
It's safe to say the Carli Lloyd retirement tour is off to a perfect start. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd didn’t waste any time kicking off her retirement tour with a bang.

The United States women’s national team star, in the first of four friendly matches this fall, nearly set a program record in a dominant win over Paraguay on Thursday night.

Lloyd scored a ridiculous five goals — four in the first half — in their 9-0 win over Paraguay at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. That ties the USWNT single-game scoring record.

Alex Morgan had previously reached the five-goal mark against Thailand during the 2019 World Cup. No player in the history of the team has ever scored six in a single match.

Lloyd got going right away, too, scoring a goal off a corner kick less than three minutes into the match.

She cleaned up a second goal just two minutes later.

Lloyd got her hat trick in the 34th minute, the ninth of her career — which snapped a tie with Mia Hamm for the most in USWNT history. She then found the net once more in the first half minutes later.

Thanks to Lloyd, and a pair of goals from Andi Sullivan, the USWNT went to the locker room with a massive six goal lead.

Lloyd ended her night with one final goal in the 60th minute, expertly bouncing a header off a corner kick in for her fifth of the game.

Lloyd has now scored 133 goals in her international career, the fourth-most ever behind just Hamm, Abby Wambach and Christine Sinclair — who scored 187 times in her career.

Lloyd, 39, announced last month that she will retire after the NWSL season and a four-game friendly tour with the USWNT this fall. The team has three games left on that tour, starting with another match against Paraguay next week before a pair of games against South Korea next month.

