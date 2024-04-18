Carl Rushworth: Swansea City return unlikely for Brighton goalkeeper - Luke Williams

Carl Rushworth was part of England Under-21s' European Championship-winning squad last summer [Huw Evans picture agency]

Carl Rushworth looks unlikely to return to Swansea City next season with Luke Williams tipping the goalkeeper to thrive in the Premier League.

Rushworth has impressed since joining on a season-long from Brighton, playing every Swansea league game in 2023-24.

Head coach Williams had hoped Rushworth would return for a second loan spell but now says Swansea will need to recruit another goalkeeper.

"I think it's going to be difficult for us to get him back here," he said.

"I think it's likely that he will be playing in the big league or he will be in the shake-up for that. That's what I anticipate.

"He's excellent, I think everyone knows that, so we'll see."

Williams says Swansea will put their "name in the hat" to re-sign Rushworth but accepts their chances of succeeding are slim.

The England Under-21 international appears destined for the top flight, whether at Brighton or elsewhere, having ticked off the Championship following previous successful loan spells in League Two and League One.

Rushworth, the favourite to be named Swansea's player of the year, has been touted as a contender to make the senior England squad for this summer's European Championship on the back of his form in Wales.

Swansea's goalkeeping coach, Martyn Margetson, fills the same role in Gareth Southgate's England management team.

"He has been incredible," Williams added.

"I think he will be the first to say that he has worked with the top goalkeeper coach in the country and it's been a really good experience for him as well. He has played for a top club and had a lot of minutes in a really good league.

"If he has a terrible pre-season and it all goes wrong, he will always be welcome back. But I think it might be difficult because of the level he is at and how much demand there's going to be for him."

Andy Fisher (right) has made only two cup appearances this season because of the form of Carl Rushworth (left) [Huw Evans picture agency]

Asked about the suggestion that Rushworth could receive an England call, Williams added: "That's pretty good isn't it? He has been out there on the big stage and done it on the pitch. Everyone can see that.

"I think he will play for England - he is that good. It's not just about how good you are as a player, it's also the personality, and he is top."

The loss of Rushworth will leave Andy Fisher as the only senior keeper on Swansea's staff.

"We have goalkeepers in the building but we don't have enough - we will have to recruit a goalkeeper," Williams said.