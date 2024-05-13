Carl Junction girls finish second, CJ boys fourth at Class 4 District 6 meet

May 13—NIXA, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls' track team finished second and its boys' team claimed fourth during the Class 4 District 6 Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Nixa.

Marshfield earned the girls district title with 167 points. CJ logged 109 points, West Plains 107 and McDonald County finished fourth with 92 points.

West Plains claimed the boys title with 162 points. Bolivar (117) was second, Camdenton third (100) and CJ fourth with 75 points.

Girls' results

Carl Junction finished 1-2 in the pole vault, with Acadia Badgley winning the district title with a 3.21-meter vault; teammate Brooke Jasperson was second (3.13 meters).

Madilyn Olds took first for Carl Junction in the javelin with a throw of 39.85 meters; teammate Bella Montez finished third (34.08 meters).

CJ's Sydney Ward won the district title in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.94.

Ward also finished second in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Ward set a personal record of 12.02 in the 100 meters to finish runner-up behind McDonald County's Samantha Dowd, who claimed first place with a time of 11.91.

Dowd also set a personal record to win the 200-meter race (24.94). Ward came in second (26.69).

McDonald County (Carlie Martin, Corina Holland, Jamie Washam and Dowd) won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:46.12.

Kate Cheney, Martin, Ireona Nirka and Holland gave McDonald County another win with a 4:12.00 time in the 400-meter relay.

Jada Howard, Martin, Nirka and Dowd came in second for the McDonald County Mustangs in the 4x100-meter relay (50.27). CJ (Olivia Battagler, Badgley, Jazmyne Blaney and Ward) finished close behind in third with a time of 50.29.

Carl Junction's Bella Montez came in second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record of 48.21.

Izzy Southern finished third for CJ in the shot put with a throw of 10.5 meters.

CJ's Clara Horton was third with a personal record 2:30.35 in the 800-meter run.

The Carl Junction 4x800-meter relay (Madilyn Dalton, Marissa Newman, Delaney Harris and Elsa Dogotch) came in third (10:10.35).

Newman finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a personal record 12:46.58.

Boys' results

On the boys side, McDonald County's Toby Moore won the shot put with a 15.31-meter effort and also claimed the district title in the discus (43.96 meters).

McDonald County's Dominic Navin, Aidrian Short, Ryder Martin and Joshua Pacheco won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:29.02. The quartet also finished second for the Mustangs in the 4x200-meter relay (1:30.14).

Carl Junction's Jack Lawson was runner-up in the 800-meter run with a personal best 1:59.26.

Carl Junction's Ryder Pyles (13.34 meters) took third in the triple jump.

CJ's Isaac Willoughby, Linards Itkacs, Cesar Mota and Luke Battagler finished third in the 4x800-meter relay with an 8:32.10.