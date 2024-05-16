Cards winning streak ends at three, after 7-2 loss to Angels

The Cardinals modest winning streak is over at three games. The Los Angeles Angels beat the Redbirds 7-2 on Wednesday night in Anaheim. LA scored four first inning runs off Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn and never trailed in the game. The Angels got a lead off home run from Nolan Schanuel and tacked on three more runs to take command early.

The Cardinals finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season making it a 4-1 game. The Angels responded with homers from Zach Neto and Taylor Ward to increase their lead to 6-1. The Cardinals other run was driven in by Brendan Donovan’s RBI single in the 8th.

The Cardinals return to action Friday night at Busch Stadium. They begin a nine game home stand against the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles and Cubs will also visit on this Redbirds home stand.

