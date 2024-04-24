Cardinals sophomore Jordan Walker optioned to Memphis after slow start

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have optioned outfielder Jordan Walker to the minor leagues after a slow start to his sophomore season.

The team’s top-ranked prospect just last year, Walker now heads to Triple-A Memphis to refine his offensive approach. He was only hitting .155 with four RBI and no home runs through 20 games of action this season.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Walker and Zack Thompson were optioned to the Memphis Redbirds, while the team recalled infielder José Fermín and left-handed bullpen pitcher John King in corresponding moves.

Walker’s option sets up Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan to cover the three starting outfield spots in short-term.

The Cardinals have dealt with a tough stretch of recent too, having lost five of their last six and sitting last place in the NL Central with a 10-14 record as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.