Cardinals sign veteran TE Stephen Anderson to one-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals added to their already strong tight end room Monday afternoon with the addition of veteran tight end Stephen Anderson. The team announced he signed a one-year contract Monday.

The fourth-year tight end out of Cal was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2016. After a brief stint with the Patriots in 2018, Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played the last three seasons.

Appearing in all 17 games last season, Anderson recorded 16 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown. His best game came in Week 9 against Philadelphia, where he had 39 yards and a touchdown.

In his career, Anderson has 60 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns (12 starts). Last season, he had a lot of playing time on the Chargers special team unit.

Stephen Anderson, 29, is a 5-year vet played w/ Texans and Chargers. 60 career recepts, 706 yards, 3 TD's. Also plays special teams. Good pass blocker, PFF last 3 years: 67.3, 67.8, 77.9. https://t.co/jvivvDTbvt — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) April 4, 2022

Anderson will likely be counted on as a special teams player for the Cardinals, who also has the ability to come in for heavy sets offensively. It is the Cards’ third tight end signing this offseason, with zero moves made at the wide receiver position.

In 2021, Anderson played roughly half of the team’s special teams snaps and 29% of offensive snaps. At 6-3. he gives the team another big-bodied pass-catcher in a room that already features Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams.

His signing likely signals the end of Darrell Daniels’ tenure in the desert. He is still unsigned.

Chargers fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure in the team not opting to re-sign Anderson. He had become a favorite amongst some of their fans and will look to get familiar with his new fanbase in the desert.

Stephen Anderson scores the first touchdown! The biggest bet on him to score first: $0.10 Payout: $5.10 😂👏pic.twitter.com/FIsaJVs8Ah — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 7, 2021

