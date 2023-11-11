Cardinals re-sign Tony Jones to the practice squad, elevate him for Sunday's game

The Cardinals made official the return of running back James Conner, activating him from injured reserve. He will join Kyler Murray in the backfield, with the quarterback playing his first game of the season.

"[Conner] is our workhorse in the run game and it will be good to get him back," coach Jonathan Gannon said this week, via Darren Urban of the team website. "It helps not only Kyler; it helps our team."

The Cardinals also re-signed running back Tony Jones to the practice squad after releasing him earlier in the week and elevated him for Sunday's game. The team also elevated offensive tackle Jackson Barton from the practice squad.

To make room for Jones on the practice squad, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman.

Jones has played one game for the Cardinals, getting five touches for 7 yards. He also has played four games for the Saints this season, with 25 touches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.