Cardinals set to interview Sean Payton Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position not long after the season ended and Kliff Kingsbury was fired. However, that interview has not happened yet.

It will occur this week, according to a report by PHNX’s Howard Balzer.

Balzer reported via Twitter that Payton will meet with the Cardinals Thursday.

Payton retired after the 2021 season after 15 as head coach of the Saints. He took them to the playoffs nine times and won a Super Bowl.

Because he is still under contract with the Saints, if the Cardinals seek to hire him, they will have to compensate the Saints.

Payton has already interviewed with the Denver Broncos once and was scheduled for a second, so perhaps the Cardinals won’t even get a chance to interview him this week.

Payton is one of eight known candidates to be the Cardinals’ head coach.

Arizona has already conducted interviews with former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was scheduled to interview Monday, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was scheduled over the weekend but the interview was canceled or postponed, while the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

