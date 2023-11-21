Cardinals put Leki Foku, Kyzir White on injured reserve

The Cardinals announced that linebacker Kyzir White's season is over on Monday and another member of the defense joined him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Leki Fotu is going on the list along with White. Fotu injured his hand in Sunday's loss to the Texans while White tore his bicep.

Fotu had 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his 10 appearances for the Cardinals this season. He will miss at least four games before he will be eligible to return to active duty.

The Cardinals filled the open roster spots by re-signing safety Qwuantrezz Knight and signing defensive lineman Ben Stille off of the practice squad. They also released wide receiver Davion Davis from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Daniel Arias to the practice squad.