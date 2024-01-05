Cardinals place DT Dante Stills, OT D.J. Humphries on IR, cut DT Kevin Strong

The Cardinals made several moves Friday ahead of their final game of the season.

They placed rookie defensive tackle Dante Stills on injured reserve, having already ruled him out with a knee injury.

The sixth-round pick started eight of 15 games, with 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

"Dante has been fantastic," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. "Really improved a lot throughout the year."

The Cardinals also officially placed offensive tackle D.J. Humphries on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The team made a surprising cut, waiving defensive tackle Kevin Strong. His departure leaves only Phil Hoskins, Naquan Jones and Roy Lopez at the position on the 53-player roster.

Strong started 11 of 14 games, totaling 46 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Cardinals promoted cornerback Divaad Wilson from the practice squad to fill one of the three open roster spot.

Defensive tackle Leki Fotu remains designated to return from injured reserve, making him a candidate to return to the active roster before Sunday's game. Ben Stille, Jacob Slade and Kendal Vickers are defensive line options on the practice squad.